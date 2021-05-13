TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.94.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$16.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$17.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

