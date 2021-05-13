TD Securities Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $38.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533. Finning International has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.