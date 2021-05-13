TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $7.49 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000. Intel comprises 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

