TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 286,500 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,500 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 3.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,551. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

