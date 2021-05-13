Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTCF traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

