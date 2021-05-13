Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,809,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

