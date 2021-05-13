Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading Up 0.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.01. Approximately 249,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 622,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$838.24 million and a P/E ratio of 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $782,600.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
