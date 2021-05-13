Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading Up 0.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.01. Approximately 249,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 622,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$838.24 million and a P/E ratio of 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $782,600.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

