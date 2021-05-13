Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce Sells 21,425 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 1,795,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 612,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 279,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

