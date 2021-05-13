Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX stock opened at €34.90 ($41.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.96 and a 200-day moving average of €33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.66 ($44.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.