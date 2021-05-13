T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.