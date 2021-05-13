Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of SYPR opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62.
About Sypris Solutions
Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.