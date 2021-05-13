Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

