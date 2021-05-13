Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.39. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 266,046 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.