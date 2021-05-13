SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,833.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $69,833.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00738245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.12 or 0.02329230 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,205,874 coins and its circulating supply is 114,335,373 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

