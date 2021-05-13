Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.