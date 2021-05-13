Symmetry Partners LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

