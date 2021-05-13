Symmetry Partners LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

