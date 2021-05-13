Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

