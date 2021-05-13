Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

