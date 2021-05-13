Switch, Inc. (SWCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 4th

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Switch has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

