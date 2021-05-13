SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $266,088.10 and approximately $59.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 177,788,354 coins and its circulating supply is 177,067,923 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

