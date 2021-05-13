Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.94 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003492 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $10.94 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00088304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.88 or 0.01051093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00069963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00112965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,269,255 coins and its circulating supply is 12,367,414 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.