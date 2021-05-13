SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.50 on Thursday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

