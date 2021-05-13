SVB Leerink Weighs in on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

