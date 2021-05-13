SVB Leerink Comments on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,280. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

