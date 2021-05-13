Susquehanna Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIG. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

RIG opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

