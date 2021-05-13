Susquehanna Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $46.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ON. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

