Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 27,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

