SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

SPWR opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,784 shares of company stock worth $12,808,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

