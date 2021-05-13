SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

