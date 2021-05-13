Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$17.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.