Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $62,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock worth $2,800,815 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

