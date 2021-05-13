Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,448 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Arista Networks worth $56,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $25,003,328. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average is $291.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.