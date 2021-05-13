Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Cooper Companies worth $64,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $384.72 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.02 and its 200 day moving average is $370.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

