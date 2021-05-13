Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,873 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Las Vegas Sands worth $60,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

