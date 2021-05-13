Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,824 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $52,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,703 shares of company stock worth $27,716,991 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

