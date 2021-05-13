Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.06 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $58,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

