Strs Ohio Sells 9,843 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of New Senior Investment Group worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNR opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a P/E ratio of -57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

