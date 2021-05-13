Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

