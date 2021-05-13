Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,205 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.