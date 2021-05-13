Strs Ohio Has $768,000 Stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watford were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Watford by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $18,573,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

