Strs Ohio Has $753,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TTEC were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

TTEC opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

