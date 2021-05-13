Strs Ohio Has $738,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after buying an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

BPMC opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

