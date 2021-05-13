Strs Ohio Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Daktronics worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.