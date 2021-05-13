StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB opened at $302.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

