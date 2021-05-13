StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 71.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

