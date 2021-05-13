StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

