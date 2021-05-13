StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.