StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

