Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

STRA stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 37.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

