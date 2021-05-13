Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DSP Group Call Options (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,227.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $500,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DSP Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,541. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.08 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

